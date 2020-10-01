Managing Cyber Risk Through Insurance

In the current risk landscape, it is not a matter of if your business or client will experience a cybersecurity incident, but when. A cybersecurity event is not only a concern for the business bottom line but can also impact directors and officers as new regulations and shareholder and consumer suits threaten the C-suite. Indeed, regulatory investigations, penalties, and consumer lawsuits have become the norm.

In this program, Andrea DeField of Hunton Andrews Kurth, LLP's insurance coverage and litigation, will provide an overview of the cyber threat landscape and an update on the recent state, federal, and foreign regulations concerning cybersecurity protocols and how these regulations impact you or your client's potential liability. The speakers will provide a primer on how a well-crafted cyber insurance and directors & officers insurance program can help manage cyber risk and help protect directors and officers, and the company, from cyber liabilities. Finally, the course will address common gaps in cyber insurance coverage and how to fill these gaps in order to avoid a coverage denial.



Learning Objectives: